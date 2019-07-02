|
|
Buddy Hickey
Buddy Gene Hickey, 81, of Fort Smith passed away July 1, 2019. He was born March 22, 1938, in Fort Smith, son of Claude R. Hickey and Dorothy J. Hickey. He was a loving father and a family man. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Teamsters Local No. 878.
He is survived by his son, Kent (Cheryl) Hickey of Bigelow; daughters, Sheila (James) Hyland of Springdale and Melanie (Norris) Hardin of Bigelow; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Gary Hickey of Van Buren and Gale Hickey of Fort Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Patricia Ann Hickey and Barbara Carolyn Keeling; and a son, Lyndon Hickey.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Funeral services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on July 3, 2019