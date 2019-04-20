|
|
Buddy Wallis
Buddy Lee Wallis, 92, of Pocola passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Pocola. Buddy was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Rock Island, Okla., to Erlbey and Mary Ella (Duboise) Wallis. Buddy held several jobs before becoming owner of Wallis Auto Electric until he retired. He always liked to joke and have a great time. Buddy never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dusty Wallis; great-grandson, Skylar Wallis; and sister, Magdeline Lovett.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, LaFaye (Richison); children, Johnny, Donny, Dennis and wife Brenda, Robin and wife Ruth and Tena Wallis; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his two mules, Ike and Mike; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with interment tol follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.
Pallbearers will be Rodney, Richard, Greg, Bear and Buddy Ray Wallis and Bryan Larson.
Honorary pallbearer is Dakota Francis.
Thank you Heart of Hospice, Advantage Hospice, Darlene and the rest of the staff at Pocola Nursing and Rehab Center for the wonderful care.
The family will be at the funeral home in Pocola from 6-8 p.m. Monday to visit with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . 2408 S. 51st Court, Suite F, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019