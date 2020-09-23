Buford Bishop
Buford C. Bishop, 84, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Slaytonville. He was retired.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Alisha Bishop.
He was survived by three children, Connie Taylor (Hank) and Alan Bishop (Penelope), both of Montrose, Colo., and Tiffany Jameson (Shawn) of Durango, Colo.; two sisters, Shirley Nielsen and Dorcus Thomas (Harley), both of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Jessica Kelshaw (Coty), Jacey Taylor, Shianne Taylor, Coleter Bishop (Alexis), Danielle Bishop, Jacob Jameson (Brie), Lillian Jameson and Violet Jamison; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey Kelshaw, Pepper Kelshaw, Elias Bishop, Rogue Jameson and Haevyn Jameson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no public viewing.
