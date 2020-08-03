Burrell McFadden
Burrell E. McFadden, 77, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home. He retired from Riverside Furniture in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcie (Forehand) McFadden; and his mother, Virginia (Grayson) McFadden.
He is survived by a daughter, Farrah Turner of Van Buren; a stepson, Anthony Skaggs and wife Alisha of Fort Smith; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
