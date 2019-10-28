|
Burtis Belknap
Burtis "Burt" Howard Belknap, 95, of Cove died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Cove with burial at Six Mile Cemetery in Hatfield under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; four daughters, Lavonna Davis, Lou Hughes, Deanna Miller and Robyn Conatser; four sons, Terry, David, Mark and Stephen Belknap; a sister, Mildred Young; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019