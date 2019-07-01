Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Butch Barnes Obituary
Butch Barnes
Butch Barnes, 69, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home. He was born March 8, 1950, in Fayetteville to the late Lowell and Betty Barnes. He was a cattleman, worked in real estate, attended Mountainburg First Assembly of God and served as a justice of the peace for Crawford County Quorum Court.
He is survived by two daughters, Casey Jo Bailey of Alma and Bailey Barnes of Grand Junction, Colo.; two sons, Nick Barnes of Grand Junction and Keagan Barnes of Alma; and six grandchildren.
Family-hosted celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Mountainburg First Assembly of God. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountainburg First Assembly of God, P.O. Box 22, Mountainburg, AR 72946.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 2, 2019
