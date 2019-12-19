|
Byron Lasater
Byron A. Lasater III passed triumphantly through death and into life everlasting on Nov. 27, 2019, at his home in Fort Smith at the age of 80.
Byron served many years as the director of the Franklin County Department of Human Services, striving to do as much as he could to help the less fortunate in our area. Byron was born in Lawton, Okla., on Nov. 9, 1939. He attended Oklahoma State University and became one of the first football coaches at an integrated school. He coached football, boxing, and wrestling, often telling the story of how he went a quarter of a round with a young boxer named Cassius Clay (a.k.a. Muhammad Ali). He left coaching to start a new life in Cecil and while there he established the Western Arkansas County Youth Shelter to help kids find an escape from abusive homes. He helped to create the Cecil Rural Fire Department and was one of the first fire chiefs of the community. He was a member of First Christian Church in Ozark, eventually fulfilling a lifelong calling to ministry by becoming an ordained elder in the Disciples of Christ denomination. He spent many months in New Orleans, helping provide food and shelter for those devastated by Hurricane Katrina. This mission work was one of his proudest moments.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Byron A. Lasater Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Lasater; and a sister, Bertha Ann Lasater.
He will forever be remembered by his beloved wife, Lois Lasater of Fort Smith; three sons that he was extremely proud of, Byron A. Lasater IV and wife Teresa of Ozark, Blake A. Lasater and wife Marilou of Eureka Springs and Michael Kent Lasater and wife Danielle of Ledyard, Conn.; a cherished daughter he claimed as his own, Balee Bree of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Lindsey Harp; and his dear mother-in-law, Betty Crossno of Fort Smith; and seven precious grandchildren, Byron "Quint" Lasater V, Jessica Lasater Smith, Brook Lasater, Savannah Lasater, Gracie Lasater, Creek Harp and Ella Bree.
Byron's wish was that no memorial be held but he leaves behind a wonderful example of service to the less fortunate, often standing in Walmart or another store at Christmas to hand money those in need, so we ask that in lieu of flowers or memorials, take the time to help someone in need this Christmas in remembrance of him.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019