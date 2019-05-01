|
Caletha Lee
Caletha Lee, 76, of Fort Smith died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Coffee with burial at Fort Coffee Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by two daughters, Coletta Russell and Brenda Montgomery; a godson, Duran Delt; a sister, Marva Norwood; a brother, R.G. Heath; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019
