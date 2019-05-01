Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Caletha Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caletha Lee


1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Caletha Lee Obituary
Caletha Lee
Caletha Lee, 76, of Fort Smith died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Coffee with burial at Fort Coffee Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by two daughters, Coletta Russell and Brenda Montgomery; a godson, Duran Delt; a sister, Marva Norwood; a brother, R.G. Heath; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.