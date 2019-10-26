|
|
|
Calvin Henard
Calvin James Nate Henard, infant son of Maranda Griggs and Nathan Henard of Altus, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Clarksville.
Cremation is under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Desare Krachey, Haylee Moore and Tegan Henard; three brothers, Landon Harkreader and Garett and Colton Krachey; and his grandparents, Cheryl Denny, Britt Griggs and Karen and Jason Hargis.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019