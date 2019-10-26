Home

Roller-Cox Funeral Home
701 S Rogers St
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-2201
Calvin Henard


2019 - 2019
Calvin Henard Obituary
Calvin Henard
Calvin James Nate Henard, infant son of Maranda Griggs and Nathan Henard of Altus, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Clarksville.
Cremation is under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Desare Krachey, Haylee Moore and Tegan Henard; three brothers, Landon Harkreader and Garett and Colton Krachey; and his grandparents, Cheryl Denny, Britt Griggs and Karen and Jason Hargis.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019
