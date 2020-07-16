Calvin Remy
Calvin Anderson Remy, 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior in heaven on July 14, 2020. He was born Jan. 1, 1948, in Shreveport, La., to Henry and Frances (Monroe) Remy.
He graduated from Many High School in Louisiana in 1966 and attended Stephen F. Austin State University, where he was involved in Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia music fraternity and served as an officer for three years. In 1970, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in music education and then took time to care for his father. After his dad's passing, Calvin was given the opportunity to move to Sallisaw and become an assistant band director, where he met, fell in love with and married Mary Katherine in 1974. He went on to serve as band director at Sallisaw High School and later Heavener High School.
He was involved in the nursing home industry for many years and then worked in the hotel industry in Van Buren and Fort Smith. He was a past member of Van Buren Rotary Club, a current member of Fort Smith Downtown Rotary Club and a former member of Rotary Men of Note out of Tulsa. He was also serving as a member of Fort Smith A&P Commission.
He served as interim music director at several churches throughout his life including Immanuel Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Fort Smith. He, Mary and Todd joined First Baptist Church in Fort Smith in 1984, where he worshiped and served as a deacon until he went to be with the Lord.
Calvin's first love was his Lord and Savior and through Him he will be remembered for how he cared for his family and all those he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of nearly 33 years, Mary Katherine; and a sister-in-law, Marcia Webb.
He is survived by a son, Todd and wife Kelli of Fort Smith; two brothers, Hank Remy and wife Charlene of Poteau and John Remy and wife Carol of Praireville, La.; four nieces, Jennifer Branscum and husband Josh and Cindy Wood and husband Cory, both of Poteau, Laura Remy of Prairieville and Melinda Penny and husband Andrew of Clarksville, Tenn.; as well as several cousins, great-nieces and -nephews and friends; and his beloved granddogs. Royce, Dudley and Maggie.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at First Baptist Church. Private burial will be at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Immaculate Conception Elementary School, 223 S. 14th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.