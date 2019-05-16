|
|
Calvin Terry
The Rev. Calvin "Cowboy" Richard Terry, 84, passed from this world into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the beautiful afternoon of May 14, 2019. Calvin was born July 9, 1934, to Albert E. and Myrtle (Holt) Terry in Verden, Okla. He moved to LeFlore County in 1952 and graduated from Cameron High School in 1954. Afterwards, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1956, he married Ilene Sweeten, his high school sweetheart. Following his military service, Calvin and Ilene settled in the Williams community, where he worked as a rancher, school bus driver and John Deere mechanic. Then he went to work at U.S. Forgecraft until he retired. Calvin was a deacon for Williams Baptist Church, where he answered the call to preach. He was pastor at Old Bokoshe Baptist Church from 1985–2010.
He is survived by his wife and love of his life for 63 years, Ilene; daughter, Calene and Tim Binns of Derby, Kan.; sons, Scotty and Becky Terry of Cameron and Ty Terry and Mark Weise of University City, Mo.; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with burial to follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.
Pallbearers will be Josh Watts, Rick Sweeten, Jackie Harrison, Giles, Gailen, Joe, Scott and Arthur Terry and Rick and Monty Watts.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019