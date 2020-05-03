Home

Calvin Warren


1941 - 2020
Calvin Warren Obituary
Calvin Warren
Calvin Eugene Warren, 78, of Clarksville died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Clarksville.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Russell Cemetery in Ozone, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma; five children, Kimberly Porter, Stacey Allen, Tonya Clark, Tyrrill Adams and Calvin Warren; two sisters, Dora Bradley and Nell Robinson; two brothers: Bill and Tom Warren; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2020
