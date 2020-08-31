1/1
Candi Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candi Wright
Candi Dawn Wright, 44, of Booneville passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 8, 1975, in Booneville.
Candi was a graduate of Magazine High School and was subsequently employed there as Distance Learning Center coordinator. She later went on to own and operate Khilling Printing in Magazine for several years. She also organized and established the annual Bogart family reunion and was known for many other contributions to her community. She was an avid hiker, waterfall chaser, explorer, nature lover and the absolute best Gigi to her grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wright of the home; a son, Levi Wright of Fort Smith; a daughter, Hope Fitzjurls (Derrick) of Magazine; a son by choice, Jesse Witt of Fort Smith; her father and stepmother, Don and Teresa Bogart of Booneville; her mother and stepfather, Donna and David McLaughlin of Magazine; four sisters, Betty Jo Evans (Ricky) of Fort Smith, Bridgett Bogart (Andy) of Wichita, Kan., Lonna Theiling of Long Island, N.Y., and Katie Tuckey (Chris) of Naselle, Wash.; three grandchildren, Braylynn, Jedediah and Willow Fitzjurls; her maternal grandfather, Joe Cheney of Magazine; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at First Baptist Church in Magazine with burial at Cauthron Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be John and Ron Sanders, Wayne and Matt Beggs, Stephan and Joe Haller, David Miller and Toby Bogart.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved