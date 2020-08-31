Candi Wright
Candi Dawn Wright, 44, of Booneville passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 8, 1975, in Booneville.
Candi was a graduate of Magazine High School and was subsequently employed there as Distance Learning Center coordinator. She later went on to own and operate Khilling Printing in Magazine for several years. She also organized and established the annual Bogart family reunion and was known for many other contributions to her community. She was an avid hiker, waterfall chaser, explorer, nature lover and the absolute best Gigi to her grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wright of the home; a son, Levi Wright of Fort Smith; a daughter, Hope Fitzjurls (Derrick) of Magazine; a son by choice, Jesse Witt of Fort Smith; her father and stepmother, Don and Teresa Bogart of Booneville; her mother and stepfather, Donna and David McLaughlin of Magazine; four sisters, Betty Jo Evans (Ricky) of Fort Smith, Bridgett Bogart (Andy) of Wichita, Kan., Lonna Theiling of Long Island, N.Y., and Katie Tuckey (Chris) of Naselle, Wash.; three grandchildren, Braylynn, Jedediah and Willow Fitzjurls; her maternal grandfather, Joe Cheney of Magazine; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at First Baptist Church in Magazine with burial at Cauthron Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be John and Ron Sanders, Wayne and Matt Beggs, Stephan and Joe Haller, David Miller and Toby Bogart.
