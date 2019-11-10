Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Candy Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candy Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candy Spencer Obituary
Candy Spencer
Cynthia "Candy" Jean Spencer, who resided in Ratcliff, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home. She was born March 1, 1947, in Oakland, Calif. She was 72 years old. Candy was a clerk for 28 years at the Ratcliff Post Office.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Floyd Spencer; a daughter, Cynthia Jean Spencer of Russellville; a son, Wayne Spencer and wife Ronda of Dardanelle; a sister, Cathy; three brothers, Tim Torre, John Torre and Billy Torre, all of California; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Natasha, Preston and Leanna; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with cremation to follow, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -