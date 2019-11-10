|
|
Candy Spencer
Cynthia "Candy" Jean Spencer, who resided in Ratcliff, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home. She was born March 1, 1947, in Oakland, Calif. She was 72 years old. Candy was a clerk for 28 years at the Ratcliff Post Office.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Floyd Spencer; a daughter, Cynthia Jean Spencer of Russellville; a son, Wayne Spencer and wife Ronda of Dardanelle; a sister, Cathy; three brothers, Tim Torre, John Torre and Billy Torre, all of California; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Natasha, Preston and Leanna; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with cremation to follow, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 11, 2019