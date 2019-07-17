|
|
Caneen Clark
Caneen Cole Clark, 42, of Fort Smith, was born Nov. 4, 1976, in Sallisaw to Leon Clark and Beverly Wilson. He departed this life Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 1:15 a.m. at Baptist Health Hospital. He attended Vian High School and later attended Northside High School. He professed his hope in Christ and was a member of Northside Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Superintendent J.J. Watson. Caneen was known as "Mr. Three C's" to family and friends. He worked as a car detailer in Wagoner, Okla. He loved to play football, basketball, baseball and also ran track. He loved to write poetry. He never met a stranger, he was a people person.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Beverly (Clarence) Wilson of Fort Smith; his father, Leon (Kim) Clark of Fort Smith; one sister, Taniyaka Gattling of Fort Smith; one niece, Quinea Clark of Fort Smith; three nephews, Trevon Clark, Nikquel Atchison and Everette Gattling, all of Fort Smith; three aunts; four uncles; a host of cousins; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Northside Church of God in Christ, 4420 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Oak Cemetery.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Elder Dwight Lee, Elder Anthony Memins, Pastor Albederto Victorians, Trevon Clark, Nikquel Atchison and Wesley Clardy.
Honorary pallbearers will be the mens ministry at Northside Church of God in Christ.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019