|
|
Carey Garrett
Carey Wayne Garrett was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Fort Smith. He served distinguishably in the Vietnam War with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade. He achieved the level of staff sergeant and was awarded two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and Army accommodations.
One of Wayne's talents was in the construction industry from residential to commercial construction, specializing in the healthcare industry including Mercy Hospital in Rogers. Wayne lived a fulfilled life. He was a free spirit in Hawaii, fisherman in Washington and later settled back in Arkansas. No matter where he went, his favorite home was the one he made with his wife, Vicki, in their cabin on the lake.
He retired in Rogers and began to fight a battle with cancer due to Agent Orange, which he succumbed to after 10 years. Wayne passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, at his home with his family and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Dooly Newton.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Hooten Garrett; his siblings, Judy Talley and Dennis Corrieri (Sandy); his children, Lisa Brown (Kenny) and Sofie Garrett; his stepchildren, Shane Cloyd, Blake Cloyd and Stephanie King; his grandchildren, Haley Brown, Austin Cloyd, Greyson Cloyd and Avery Glenn; and many other friends and family including his brothers of the 199th.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on July 20, 2019