Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith
Carey Garrett Obituary
Carey Garrett
Carey Wayne Garrett, 69, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; two daughters, Lisa Brown and Sofie Garrett; a stepdaughter, Stephanie King; two stepsons, , Shane and Blake Cloyd; a sister, Judy Talley; a brother, Dennis Corrieri; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019
