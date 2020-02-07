|
|
Carl Barnes
Carl W. Barnes, 78, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Fayetteville. He retired after 45 years from Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Price and Minnie B. (Young) Barnes; his wife, Mary Ellen; two sisters, Martha and Patsy and two brothers Edward and Tommy.
He is survived by two daughters, Lucinda White of Fort Smith and Andrea Dlouhy of Torrance, Calif.; two sons, Carl Barnes Jr. of Missouri and Gary Barnes of Van Buren; a sister, Mary Lou Huckeby of Van Buren; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020