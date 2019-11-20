|
Carl Brammer
Carl M. Brammer, 80, of Van Buren passed from this life into the next to be with his Savior on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Paris. He was born Feb. 5, 1939 in the 88 community, north of Rudy, to the late Amos Everett and Rebecca Brammer. He was the youngest of nine siblings. He attended Chester and Mountainburg Schools. In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and retired after a 20-year career serving in both overseas and domestic units during the Vietnam War and the Cold War. Upon retirement in 1976, he moved his family to Alma. He spent 23 years working at Whirlpool in Fort Smith, making many great friends.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of nearly 59 years, Bonnie Wood Brammer of the home; two sons, Carlton Brammer of Fayetteville and Lee Brammer and wife Lori of Van Buren; two sisters, Jean Townley and Yvonne Ellis; a brother, Leon Brammer; and two grandsons, Andrew Brammer and wife Ashley of Nashville, Tenn., and Luke Brammer of Van Buren.
Funeral service will b held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 21, 2019