Carl Burnett Jr.
Carl D. Burnett Jr., 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children after a short illness. He was a patriot, a history buff and a proud U.S. Army veteran. He was born and raised in Arkansas and spent the majority of his life in Pennsylvania. For the last 15 years, Carl lived in Royersford, Pa., an area he loved for its rolling hills and farmland.
Carl was predeceased by his beloved eldest daughter, Sandra Burnett Rogers.
He was blessed with eight siblings, Al, Mary Jo, Betty, Judy, Frances, Ronnie, Hank and Guy. He is survived by four children, Dr. Carl D. Burnett III, Robyn Burnett Stephanou, Linda Burnett Krimm and Eric C. Burnett; as well as his "urchins" and beloved grandchildren, Eric Daniel, Nikki Lynne, Jessica, Stephen, Alex Jean, Audrey and Amy; and a great-grandchild, Natalie Jean.
Interment is private at his final resting spot, Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to the National Parks Conservation Association online at www.npca.org, honoring his love of road trips throughout the United States.
Condolences may be offered online at www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.