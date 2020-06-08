Carl Burnett Jr.
Carl D. Burnett Jr., 89, of Royersford, Pa., died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Private burial was at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens in King Of Prussia, Pa., under the direction of Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Robyn Stephanou and Linda Burnett Krimm; two sons, Carl Burnett III and Eric Burnett; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home
600 Washington Street
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-7330
