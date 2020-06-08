Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Burnett Jr.

Carl D. Burnett Jr., 89, of Royersford, Pa., died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Private burial was at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens in King Of Prussia, Pa., under the direction of Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Robyn Stephanou and Linda Burnett Krimm; two sons, Carl Burnett III and Eric Burnett; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



