McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Carl Cowan
Carl Boyd Cowan, 72, of Barling passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired licensed practical nurse from Mercy Hospital.
He is survived by a son, Marcus Cowan; a daughter, Lori Graham; a brother, Bob Cowan; seven sisters, Jessie Springer, Jo Dell Williams, Linnie Binyon, Ann Jackson, Barbara Harris, Rosa Peterson and Marjorie Harrald; and four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 21, 2020
