Carl Creekmore Jr.

Carl K. Creekmore Jr., age 79, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Texas after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Van Buren to Carl K. Creekmore Sr. and Crystal Viola Rogers Creekmore.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas and University of Arkansas School of Law. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Prior to his retirement, he was the director of public facilities in Van Buren, where he also had a private law practice.

Carl was a kind and loving person with a great sense of humor and intellect. He was an expert crappie fisherman who loved nothing more than fishing with his brother Ken at Lake Fork, Texas. He loved his family, children, animals, gardening and working crosswords.

He is survived by his life partner, Eleanor Clark of The Woodlands, Texas; a brother, Ken (Tracey) of Huntsville, Ala.; a sister, Donna Harriman of Fayetteville; and two nephews, John Harriman of Little Rock and Brian Harriman of Portland, Ore. He loved being grandfather to Nicholas, Andrew and Rachel Carlson, the children of Eleanor's daughter Melissa Carlson (Tom) of The Woodlands.

There will be no services. Per Carl's wishes, his ashes will be scattered at Lake Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of Eickenhorst Funeral Services in Conroe, Texas.

Memorials made to animal shelters would make him smile.



