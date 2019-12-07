|
Carl Grogan
Carl Edward Grogan, 86, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Penuel Assembly of God Church in Hatfield with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; five children, Karla Bruce, Sandra Broach, and John, Jerry and Charles Grogan; three brothers, Robert, Howard and Harold Grogan; 12 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019