Carl Haney
Carl Edmond Haney, who resided in Charleston, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1945, in Charleston to Edgar Dock Haney and Iva Pearl (Dunn) Haney. He was 74 years old.
Carl was a faithful husband, dependable father, loving son and brother, respected peer, loyal friend, as well as an honest, hard-working man throughout his life. Some men talk, some men do; he was the latter. He was a mover and a shaker and rarely could you find something he couldn't fix. As a father, he was always present and eagerly took part in his boys' activities; from building go carts to racing pinewood derby cars to weekend camping, fishing, skiing and hunting trips. He coached little league, never hired outside labor to build anything and followed his boys to every single ball game, concert or event, all the while starting his own trucking company from his home.
Throughout his life, he owned race horses that won, raced dune buggies up and down Potato Hill, road his airboat on Charleston Lake, got his pilot license, flew his ultralight, rode his horse and buggy all over town and became a legend in Franklin County around the horseshoe stobs. As a kid growing up, Carl was fascinated with the cowboy lifestyle so later in life he dabbled in cattle and horses and even bailed, sold and hauled tons of hay. He was a major old West history buff and even re-enacted famous gunfights as president of a local reenactment group that raised thousands of dollars for St. Jude and several other charities.
As a husband, he was happily married for 56 years. He and Ann had $20 to their name and had to borrow the rings from their friends. Before his death, he loved traveling and seeing new places in his RV, eating good food, hanging out with good friends and listening to live, well-played music. The trucking company he started is now a second generation business and has just celebrated its 51st year in business. Three of his grandchildren work there as well. Carl raised three boys and seven grandchildren and all are productive members in society and they all own their own businesses. Out of all his individual accomplishments, this was what he was most proud of and told them that every single day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Ellen Reed; a brother, Bobby Haney; and a granddaughter, Karalyn Haney.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann (Robertson) Haney; three sons, Kevin Haney and wife Karen of Rogers and Darren Haney and Steve Haney and wife Angie, both of Charleston; a sister, Billa King of Charleston; a brother, Buddy Joe Haney and wife Debbie of Reno, Nev.; and seven grandchildren, Kathryn Cullum and husband Drake, Camryn Haney and fiancé Alex Argo, Karlton Haney and wife Rikki, Justin Haney, Dalton Haney, Kariann Haney and Kyndall Haney.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Revs. Don Cochran and Bill Van Meter officiating. Burial will follow at Nixon Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy Robertson, Karlton Haney, Justin Haney, Dalton Haney, Drake Cullum and Alex Argo.
Honorary pallbearers are James Malicote, Bud Haney, David Hewitt, Don Martin, Scott Brown, Don Sosebee, Larry Robertson and R.V. Summerall.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.