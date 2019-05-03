|
|
Carl Hauert
Carl W. Hauert, 92, of Muldrow passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born July 29, 1926, in Mena to Walter and Pauline Hauert. He was a farmer/rancher and a Navy veteran of World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Donna Rose Hauert; his parents, Walter Benjamin Hauert and Pauline Wilhelm Hauert; his sister, Mary Louise Hauert Jacobsen; his niece, Cynthia Louise Hatfield; his nephew, Peter Alexander Jacobsen; and his great-niece, Cynthia "Cindy" Linn Jacobsen-Merideth.
He is survived by his nephew, Robert "Andy" Andrew Jacobsen II and wife Jayne Jacobsen; his great-niece and godchild, Laura Leigh Wolfe and her husband Allen R. Wolfe; his great-great-nieces and -nephews, Lauren Wolfe and Logan Molton, Alex and Amber Wolfe, Logan and Katie Wolfe, Nicholas Andrew Merideth and Zachory Alexander Merideth; and his great-great-niece and -nephew, Eli and Piper Wolfe.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion with burial to follow with military honors, both under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2019