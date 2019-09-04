Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Carl Johnson Obituary
Carl Johnson
Carl Long Johnson, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from Griffin Grocery.
He is survived by two sons, Samuel Johnson and Larry Johnson, both of Fort Smith;two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Old Jenny Lind Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
www.mcconnellfh.com
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019
