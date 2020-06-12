Carl Johnson
1956 - 2020-06-11
Carl Edward Johnson, 63, of Mountainburg died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy; and three sons, Karl, James and Christopher Johnson.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.
