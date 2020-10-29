1/1
Carl Johnson
Carl N. Johnson, 82, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the City of Sallisaw.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Johnson; and a sister, Ruth Dean.
He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Johnson; four sons, Dale Johnson and wife Tonya of Sallisaw, Carl Johnson and wife Carol of Greenwood, Lonnie Johnson and wife Vickie of Mansfield and Todd Johnson and wife Renee of Hackett; a sister, Mattie House; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 36 nieces and nephews.
Private funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are his sons.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
