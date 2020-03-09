|
Carl Lockhart
Carl Leon Lockhart, 80, of Heavener died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lockhart; two daughters, Amanda Foresee and Carla Pride; a sister, Anna Garner; a brother, James Lockhart; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020