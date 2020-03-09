Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
(918) 653-2222
For more information about
Carl Lockhart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Heavener, OK
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Heavener Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Lockhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Lockhart

Send Flowers
Carl Lockhart Obituary
Carl Lockhart
Carl Leon Lockhart, 80, of Heavener died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lockhart; two daughters, Amanda Foresee and Carla Pride; a sister, Anna Garner; a brother, James Lockhart; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -