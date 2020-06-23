Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl McDade

Carl George McDade, 80, of Mulberry died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.

Private burial was held Tuesday at Campbell Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie; two sons, Carl and Brian McDade; a sister, Virginia Brown; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



