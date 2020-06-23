Carl McDade
Carl McDade
Carl George McDade, 80, of Mulberry died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
Private burial was held Tuesday at Campbell Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie; two sons, Carl and Brian McDade; a sister, Virginia Brown; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
