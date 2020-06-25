Carl McDade
Carl George McDade, 80, of Mulberry passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Ozark to Alec and Alise (Taylor) McDade. He was a U.S Marine, a welder and he loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Frankie of the home; two sons, Carl Ray McDade and wife Elda and Brian McDade, both of Mulberry; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and a sister, Virginia Brown.
Family burial was held Tuesday, June 23 at Campbell Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.