Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Carl Mize Jr. Obituary
Carl Mize Jr.
Carl L. Mize Jr., 67, of Muldrow passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a member of the Muldrow City Council. He retired from the new model lab and quality control at Whirlpool Corp. He held a degree in mechanical technology from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Previously, he was a member of the Sequoyah County Auxiliary Police and a police officer in Muldrow. He once owned and ran the Burger Run, a drive-in in Sallisaw. Most recently, he was co-owner of Better Built Carports in Muldrow. He loved to hunt and garden. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Muldrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Mize Sr. and Loretta (Mathews) Mize.
He is survived by a daughter, Sabrina Jamison of Muldrow; a son-in-law, Jason Phillips of Van Buren; two sisters, Joann Thiessen and husband Tom of Terrell, Texas, and Marilyn Frank of Van Buren; a brother, Richard "Rick" Mize and wife Dolores of Edmond, Okla.; four grandchildren, Brianna Branham and husband Ethan of Muldrow, Chelsy Chapman of Fort Smith, Rayce Layton Phillips and Mathew Guillory; and four great-grandchildren, Willow Branham, Xaiden Northcutt, Xander Chapman and Ava and Aniah Chapman.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Muldrow officiated by the Rev. Richard Mize. Cremation was under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 19, 2020
