Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gross Funeral Home
120 WRIGHTS ST
Hot Springs, AR 71913
(501) 624-1244
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Myers Obituary
Carl Myers
Carl "Sonny" Myers, 85, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away April 28, 2019. Carl was born to the late Carl K. and Gladys McCowan Myers in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was also preceded in death by two of his brothers, Ralph and Roy Myers; as well as two of his sisters, Alleela Myers Goodwin and Marjorie Myers Sharp.
Carl is survived by a large, well–loved, extended family including his wife, Wanda Webster Myers; sons, Robbie Harvey (Laura) and Clinton Myers (Petra); daughter, Angel Morrow (Ricky); brothers, Don, Marlin and Lee Myers; sisters, Marian Haigh, Francis Turner (Carl), Dorothy Hicks and Patricia Corbitt; and grandchildren, Jaren, Micayla, Clara and Ryan Harvey, Karley, Abigal and Colt Morrow, B.J. Myers (Beth), Coleman Myers (Paula), Randy Myers (Kendra) and Corey Myers.
Memorial service will be 4:30 p.m Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Oasis Community Church in Fort Smith, located in Central Mall in the old Dillard's.
Online obituary, guestbook and memorial tribute are available at www.grossfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now