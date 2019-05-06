|

Carl Myers
Carl "Sonny" Myers, 85, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away April 28, 2019. Carl was born to the late Carl K. and Gladys McCowan Myers in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was also preceded in death by two of his brothers, Ralph and Roy Myers; as well as two of his sisters, Alleela Myers Goodwin and Marjorie Myers Sharp.
Carl is survived by a large, well–loved, extended family including his wife, Wanda Webster Myers; sons, Robbie Harvey (Laura) and Clinton Myers (Petra); daughter, Angel Morrow (Ricky); brothers, Don, Marlin and Lee Myers; sisters, Marian Haigh, Francis Turner (Carl), Dorothy Hicks and Patricia Corbitt; and grandchildren, Jaren, Micayla, Clara and Ryan Harvey, Karley, Abigal and Colt Morrow, B.J. Myers (Beth), Coleman Myers (Paula), Randy Myers (Kendra) and Corey Myers.
Memorial service will be 4:30 p.m Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Oasis Community Church in Fort Smith, located in Central Mall in the old Dillard's.
