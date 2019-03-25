|
Carl Patterson
Cremation service for Carl "Eddie" Edward Patterson, 63, of Muldrow will be under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born May 17, 1955, in Sallisaw to Geneva (Brown) Plum and Carl Lewis Patterson and passed away March 23, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was married to Sheila Gayle (Rye) Patterson on Feb. 14, 1981, in Muldrow. Mr. Patterson was a press operator at Rheem Manufacturing and a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors are his wife, Sheila of the home; two daughters, Savannah Jackson and Perry of Muldrow and Sierra Jones and Dakota of Muldrow; three grandchildren, Audrie Shepard, Kylie Shepard and Carlie Shepard; mother, Geneva Plum of Alma; a sister, Sharon Childers and Larry of Van Buren; a brother: Mike Patterson of Alma; a stepsister, Connie Smith and Buddy of Alma; a stepbrother, Ricky Plum and Debbie of Alma; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Carla Patterson.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 26, 2019