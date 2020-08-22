1/1
Carl Powell
Carl Gene Powell, age 57, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Waldron. He was born April 9, 1963, in Mena to Audie Alfred Powell and Sandra Sue (Johnson) Powell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Patrick Powell.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Laura West Powell; a stepdaughter, Nicole (West) Sanders of Sugarloaf; a son, Boyd Powell of Sugarloaf; a brother, Russell Powell of Waldron; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 23 at Friendship Cemetery in Waldron. Family and friends are welcome to stop by in small groups throughout the day.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Westfield Chapel.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
