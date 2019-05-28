|
|
Carl Roberts Jr.
Carl William Roberts Jr. was born to Carl William Roberts Sr. and Mattie Jean Madison on April 18, 1946, in Fort Smith. He departed us at 5:25 a.m. on May 25, 2019, at Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith at 73 years old. Carl retired from the U.S. Army 101th with an honorary discharge on April 19, 1966, in which he received the Purple Heart. Carl worked various jobs in Flint, Mich., then he worked and retired from a security guard firm in California.
Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy McElwee of Flint.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon Belcher and her husband Herman of Fort Smith; four children, Tina Denise Carter, Carlina Renee Lincoln and her husband Jessie, Anthony William Roberts and Terry William Roberts, all of Fort Smith; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; his best friend, Kevin Nichols of California; and his friend and neighbor, Chief.
Carl was married twice in his life. He had his four children with his ex-wife, Pearl L. Ross of Fort Smith. He also married and divorced Janice Roberts of Flint. Carl was an Army military man to the core. He still lived his life in a lot of the same ways as he did in Vietnam; he had some of the same routines and values that he had lived and learned so many years ago. He lived a much disciplined lifestyle that suited him.
Carl had a heart of gold and he would do anything for his grandchildren. Sometimes they didn't see eye-to-eye on everything but all was forgiven before his passing. He believed in paying people for whatever task they may do for him. He loved going out to eat on Sundays with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. Carl was very passionate about his garden outside his residence and his house plants. He truly had a green thumb. He enjoyed when family members, especially his niece, Elethia Roberts, and his sons and grandsons would come to help him. He enjoyed sitting in the chair and monitoring their work and trying to help when he was able. He thought he could do anything even when he knew he couldn't.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith officiated by Pastor Greg Canady, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 29, 2019