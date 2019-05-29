|
Carl Roberts Jr.
Carl William Roberts Jr., 73, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina Carter and Carlina Lincoln; two sons, Anthony Roberts and Terry Roberts; a sister, Sharon Belcher; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019
