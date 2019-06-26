|
Carl Roberts
Carl A. Roberts, 102, of Stilwell, Okla., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 7, 1916, in Shibley to the late Charles and Lula Roberts. He was a carpenter and a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Ruby Roberts and Grace Darr Gentry Roberts; a son, Lyndell Roberts; a grandson, Kirk Roberts; four sisters; and three brothers.
He is survived by a son, Dave Roberts of Evansville; a sister, Mary Ann Brasuell of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Steve Roberts, Lisa Roberts Dodson, David Carl Roberts Jr., Angie Roberts and Andrea Roberts Brand; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Hoy Gladden and Sue Catron.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Salem Cemetery in Cedarville, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Shea Tackett, Andrew Roberts, Mike Roberts, Robert Brand, Gabe Austin and Dustin Brand.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Roberts Jr., Steve Roberts Sr. and David Roberts Jr.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 405, Van Buren, AR 72957.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019