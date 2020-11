Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Carl Smith

Carl B. Smith, 85, of Detroit died Nov. 12, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Waynneta; a daughter, Franchesca Smith; a son, Greg Smith; five sisters, Fannie Releford, Carrie Foster, Blanche Smith, Carlie Barker and Bernice Willis; and two grandchildren.

Obituary submitted by Rowell-Parish Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store