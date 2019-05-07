Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Waltermire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Waltermire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Waltermire Obituary
Carl Waltermire
Carl "Butch" Waltermire, 59, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a delivery man for Hiram Walker and Sons.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Simpson; and his brother, Bill Massey.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his sister, Deanna Turner and husband Terry of Justin, Texas; nieces, Amanda Turner and Ashley Turner, both of Justin; and several nephews.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.