Carl Waltermire
Carl "Butch" Waltermire, 59, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a delivery man for Hiram Walker and Sons.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Simpson; and his brother, Bill Massey.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his sister, Deanna Turner and husband Terry of Justin, Texas; nieces, Amanda Turner and Ashley Turner, both of Justin; and several nephews.
Published in Times Record on May 8, 2019