1/1
Carl Witcher Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Witcher Jr.
Carl R. Witcher Jr. of Fort Smith passed away July 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith from complications following surgery. Carl was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Huntington to Carl R. Sr. and Mary Nell (Perry) Witcher.
Carl served in the military and worked for several businesses in Fort Smith. He was involved in church music all his life and served in this capacity at several churches in the area.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Witcher; his parents; and a brother, Sammy Witcher.
He is survived by a brother-in-law, Lindsey Orear and wife Nedla.
Private burial will be at a later date at Lovelace Cemetery in Witcherville, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Mansfield.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue
Mansfield, AR 72944
479-928-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved