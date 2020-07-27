Carl Witcher Jr.
Carl R. Witcher Jr. of Fort Smith passed away July 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith from complications following surgery. Carl was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Huntington to Carl R. Sr. and Mary Nell (Perry) Witcher.
Carl served in the military and worked for several businesses in Fort Smith. He was involved in church music all his life and served in this capacity at several churches in the area.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Witcher; his parents; and a brother, Sammy Witcher.
He is survived by a brother-in-law, Lindsey Orear and wife Nedla.
Private burial will be at a later date at Lovelace Cemetery in Witcherville, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Mansfield.
