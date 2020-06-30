Carla England
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla England
Carla J. England, 72, of Fort Smith died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
She is survived by two sons, Edward Titsworth and Jerry England Jr.; three sisters, Debbie Gerlach and Mary and Beth Van Osdol; two brothers, Richard and Bill Van Osdol; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved