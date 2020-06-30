Carla England

Carla J. England, 72, of Fort Smith died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

She is survived by two sons, Edward Titsworth and Jerry England Jr.; three sisters, Debbie Gerlach and Mary and Beth Van Osdol; two brothers, Richard and Bill Van Osdol; and three grandchildren.

Viewing will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store