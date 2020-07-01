Carla England
Carla J. England, 72, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Sacramento, Calif., to Allen Van Osdol and Marjorie McAfee Van Osdol. She was a retired church secretary from Rye Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; and a brother, Allen Van Osdol Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Edward "Ed" Titsworth and wife Lisa of Springfield, Ill., and Jerry England Jr. and wife Meagan of Van Buren; three sisters, Debbie Gerlach of Ashland, Ill., Mary Van Osdol Fletcher of New Whiteland, Ind., and Beth Van Osdol of Trafalgar, Ind.; two brothers, Richard Van Osdol of Illinois and Bill Van Osdol of Franklin, Ind.; and three grandchildren, Andrew Weitzel and Bryce and Kenna England.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6 at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 11512 Old Highway 71 S., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
