Carla (Gann) Gipson, 39, of Muldrow died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Mudrow.
She is survived by her husband, Brad; a daughter, Casey Gipson of the home; three sons, Bradley, Hunter and Tyler Gipson, all of the home; her parents, Judy and Gary Gann of Muldrow; two sisters, Melissa Champion of Muldrow and Marla White of Lavaca; and a son, Gary Gann of Muldrow.
Viewing will be 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on June 29, 2019
