Carla Harrison
Carla Michele Harrison of Waldron went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Fort Smith with her loving family by her side. She was born Oct. 23, 1961, in Waldron to Charles Ray Jeffery Sr. and Anita (Lewis) Jeffery. Carla attended Temple Baptist Church in Waldron. She was a faithful follower of Jesus and stood strong in her beliefs.
Carla grew up in Waldron and graduated from Waldron High School. She married the love of her life, Danny Harrison, on March 16, 1979. They spent 41 years together, raising one daughter while helping and caring for so many more. Carla was the epitome of caring for others. She could always be found visiting the sick, making sure everyone had what they needed, and going above and beyond to show her love. She worked for the Waldron News and Scott County Advertiser for many years. She also worked for the Times Record, where she served in many positions and was currently a sales associate. Carla enjoyed her work, but she especially cherished her colleagues. Carla never met a stranger and really enjoyed visiting with everyone. When she wasn't at her job, she enjoyed working in her yard, being outdoors and going to Christian concerts. She was always smiling and laughing. Carla enjoyed a lot of things but her family was her life. She loved them and every minute she got to spend with them making forever memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anita Jeffery; and a brother, Charles R. Jeffery Jr.
Carla leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Danny Harrison of the home; a daughter, Shawna Harrison of Waldron; and two siblings, Debbie Holland and husband Phillip of Mansfield and Jim Jeffery and wife Beverly of Fort Smith. She will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted, including a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and loved ones dear to her heart.
Celebration of Carla's life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with the Rev. Ray Reynolds, the Rev. Rickey Hunt and Dale Stovall officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Waldron. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Heritage Memorial Funeral Home's website and the graveside service can be heard on 87.9 FM.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Lewis, Don Jones, Jeremy Holland, Arnold Williams, Paul Williams, Allan Williams and Cody Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Billings, Roger Lipham, Dane Millard and James Richmond.
You may leave words of remembrance for Carla's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Carla Michele Harrison of Waldron went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Fort Smith with her loving family by her side. She was born Oct. 23, 1961, in Waldron to Charles Ray Jeffery Sr. and Anita (Lewis) Jeffery. Carla attended Temple Baptist Church in Waldron. She was a faithful follower of Jesus and stood strong in her beliefs.
Carla grew up in Waldron and graduated from Waldron High School. She married the love of her life, Danny Harrison, on March 16, 1979. They spent 41 years together, raising one daughter while helping and caring for so many more. Carla was the epitome of caring for others. She could always be found visiting the sick, making sure everyone had what they needed, and going above and beyond to show her love. She worked for the Waldron News and Scott County Advertiser for many years. She also worked for the Times Record, where she served in many positions and was currently a sales associate. Carla enjoyed her work, but she especially cherished her colleagues. Carla never met a stranger and really enjoyed visiting with everyone. When she wasn't at her job, she enjoyed working in her yard, being outdoors and going to Christian concerts. She was always smiling and laughing. Carla enjoyed a lot of things but her family was her life. She loved them and every minute she got to spend with them making forever memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anita Jeffery; and a brother, Charles R. Jeffery Jr.
Carla leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Danny Harrison of the home; a daughter, Shawna Harrison of Waldron; and two siblings, Debbie Holland and husband Phillip of Mansfield and Jim Jeffery and wife Beverly of Fort Smith. She will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted, including a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and loved ones dear to her heart.
Celebration of Carla's life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with the Rev. Ray Reynolds, the Rev. Rickey Hunt and Dale Stovall officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Waldron. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Heritage Memorial Funeral Home's website and the graveside service can be heard on 87.9 FM.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Lewis, Don Jones, Jeremy Holland, Arnold Williams, Paul Williams, Allan Williams and Cody Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Billings, Roger Lipham, Dane Millard and James Richmond.
You may leave words of remembrance for Carla's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.