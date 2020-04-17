|
Carla Lawrence
Carla Leigh Eiler Lawrence, 66, of Fort Smith passed from this life on April 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born May 28, 1953, in Jewell, Kan., to the late Leonard and Marjorie Betts Eiler. Carla worked as a seamstress and department lead for Klein Tools for 25 years. She was a treasured wife, mother and meme. The love and joy she gave will be cherished forever.
Carla is survived by her husband, Darrell; three daughters, Lori and husband Steve Parker of St. Louis, Kimberly and husband Seth Davis of Hackett and JennyLee and husband Jason Neal of Fort Smith; a son, Christopher and wife Alyssa of Alma; six grandchildren, Ashlee Davis Gann, Isabella Davis, Emma Parker, Braxton Davis, Elise Parker and Evelyn Neal; two sisters, Deann Eiler Palmer and husband Terril of Snowflake, Ariz., and Debbie Eiler Smith and husband Pete of Bullhead City, Ariz.; a brother-in-law, David Schneider of Vail, Ariz.; and her BFF forever, sister-in-law Marilyn White and husband Bob of Thatcher, Ariz.
"Don't cry for me. I will be okay. Heaven is my home now, and this is where I'll stay.
Don't cry for me. I'm where I belong. I want you to be happy and try to stay strong.
Don't cry for me. It was just my time, but I will see you someday on the other side.
Don't cry for me. I am not alone. The angels are with me to welcome me home.
Don't cry for me, for I have no fear. All my pain is gone, and Jesus took my tears.
Don't cry for me. This is not the end. I'll be waiting here for you when we meet again."
No services are currently scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2020