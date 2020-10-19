Carla Overbey
Carla Dinene Overbey, age 55, of Lavaca passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 8, 1965, in Fort Smith to James William Menthes and Margaret Louise (Moreton) Menthes.
Carla loved her family and friends very much and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by three sons, Carl Green of Springdale and Tim Overbey and Dalton Overbey, both of Lavaca; her companion, Rick Chaffin of Lavaca; a brother, Kyle Menthes of Fort Smith; two sisters, Mary Louise Garza of Bloomer and Jamie Hanna of Fort Smith; and a grandson, Wyatt Green.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with Brother Tony Bias officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
